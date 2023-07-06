Things to do this weekend: Paintings come to life at ‘Pageant of the Masters'

What to Know "Pageant of the Masters" in Laguna Beach

July 7 through Sept. 1, 2023

The world-famous spectacular, which features living humans standing inside recreated artworks, turns 90 this year

"Pagent of the Masters" opens: Holding completely still for nine decades, at least if you're a living being? Pretty impossible outside of a fantasy story. But a cast of talented volunteers does remain motionless over several nights each summer, all to bring famous paintings and sculptures to life. The world-famous Laguna Beach spectacular returns to the outdoor stage on July 7, beginning a two-month run, one that will mark, in celebratory fashion, its 90th year. "Art Colony: In the Company of Artists" is the 2023 theme.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeares Festival opens: It's weekend #1 for this beloved alfresco event, "Julius Caesar" is on the boards (think intense intrigue and some made-for-grown-ups moments), and the place? The warm-weather gem is back at the Old Zoo following a multi-year relocation down the hill. Reservations are recommended, so the troupe knows to expect you, and special events festoon the schedule. Up in August? A merry "Midsummer" treat.

"Disneyland Collection" exhibition: When the "largest privately owned collection of Disney Parks memorabilia" heads to auction — though perhaps "parades" is more apt here, since we are talking about the Disney Parks — there is going to be plenty of rarities to admire, even for longtime Disney devotees. And so there are: Spy the sizable spread of sunshiny finds in Burbank ahead of the Van Eaton Galleries auction, which will take place from July 17-19.

Movies Under the Stars: The alleys, courtyards, and hidden byways of Old Pasadena just feel cinematic, and so they should, seeing as how they've been featured on the silver screen. But come summer? The silver screen is the focus as a few free movies begin to shimmer at One Colorado. Up on the evening of July 8? It's "Sister Act," with "Groundhog Day" and "Hook" to follow later in the month. The flicks are complimentary but you'll want to RSVP ahead of time.

Zoo Friday Nights: The roar-tastic series opens on July 7, with live tunes, DJ music, and the chance to stroll the animal park at sunset. Sweet: The carousel will be turning throughout much of each party, too, if you want to take a spin on this iconic attraction. Look for places for pictures, spots to buy sips and snacks, and, you bet, educational stations (to burnish your animal acumen). Find out more about getting your ticket, the hours, and what to expect. Roar: This all ends on Aug. 18.