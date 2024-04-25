Things to do this weekend: Pixar Fest opens at Disneyland Resort

What to Know Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024

"Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!," a new parade, will dance through Disney California Adventure Park while "Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" will shimmer at Disneyland Park

Pixar Fest opens: Pixar Animations Studios has long enjoyed an effervescent and upbeat presence at Disneyland Resort, but this merry multi-month festival will take the playful Pixar-o-sity to happy new levels. Some major centerpieces are on the April 26-Aug. 4 schedule, including "Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" at Disneyland and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" at Disney California Adventure, and oodles of sweet sights, moments, treats, and character meet-ups, plus Club Pixar and the Pixar Pals Playtime Party. A ticket and reservation are required to visit the Anaheim theme parks.

Pizza City Fest: Calling Southern California "Slice Country" is entirely accurate, given the many excellent pizzerias that dot our region's pizza-loving maps. So does that officially make us a "Pizza City"? This festival will support that nummy notion, with panels, demos, and oodles of pies to try. The popular happening is saucing-up the final weekend of April, but keep in mind that different restaurants will be featured on April 27 and 28, so check and see if your go-to slice-perfecting outfit is stopping by on your chosen date. You'll need a ticket, too; general admission is $125.

Projecting L.A. 2024: This vibrant, complex, gorgeous, and ever-changing city always has a plethora of cameras capturing some of the most poignant and powerful moments, with a cadre of award-winning photographers behind the lens. This free April 27 event in Chinatown will honor 32 of those artists, as well as their dynamic images, as photos are projected against an outside wall. The images will be donated to "... DTLA library’s impressive photography collection, so that our work becomes part of the historic documentary record of Los Angeles." Food trucks will be there, and other arts-minded moments, so RSVP now.

Skirball Puppet Festival: If you reveled at the Bob Baker Festival last weekend, be cheered, for there is still puppet-y goodness to behold. Advance tickets are sold out, but walking up may yield entry to this ebullient gathering of puppet pros, puppet fans, musicians, and anyone looking to round out the month in a sweet and sunny way. You can even learn about puppetry and puppet-making, a most excellent way to spend a Sunday (that would be April 28). A bonus: The new Maurice Sendak exhibition just opened, too.

Art and Architecture in Pasadena: The Crown City is humming as April concludes, with the first full weekend of the Pasadena Showcase House just ahead, the charming Bungalow Heaven House Tour on April 28, and Jackalope Art Fair at Central Park in Old Pasadena (entry is free to the indie artisan festival, which will flower on both April 27 and 28).