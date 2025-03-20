Things to do this weekend: Spring splendor is in full flower around town

What to Know Tulip garden at Descanso Gardens

Thousands of tulips, all planted in January, are reaching their peak bloom over the first weekend of spring

Included with admission to the La Cañada Flintridge garden

Other gardens, including South Coast Botanic Garden and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, have a variety of flowers in pretty bloom

Peak tulip bloom: A sizable bulk of the 35,000 bulbs planted at Descanso Gardens in January are now completely bloomful and wowful and ready to be admired, which, yes, means this: Peak bloom has arrived. Get to the La Cañada Flintridge garden in the coming days to spy the splendor, which is included with admission.

Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will honor the acclaimed filmmaker through a comprehensive exhibition exploring the Oscar-winning director's "... creative process, filmography, and creative influences." From "The Host" to "Parasite," the visionary's works have been at the fantastical forefront of modern cinema; the show begins March 23.

Earth Hour: Lights on many landmarks, all across the world, are dimmed for 60 minutes on the first Saturday evening of springtime, all to "shine a light" on environmental issues. As in past years, a few spots around Southern California will join the "lights out" initiative, including the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier. Eager to learn more about this worldwide campaign honoring our home planet? Start here.

Butterfly Pavilion: 'Tis the season for all sorts of flutterful flyers, and a few local museums are jumping into — or should we say "flying toward" — the educational, up-in-the-air fun. The Natural History Museum's popular pavilion features dozens of species and opportunities to learn how a caterpillar becomes a full-fledged, wing-sporting butterfly. The popular pop-up alights in Exposition Park March 23 for a multi-month run.

Western Flyer open house: If you love the tales of John Steinbeck, you likely know about the real-world boat that found a fresh start in Monterey Bay following a major renovation. It's the Western Flyer, and it is sailing for Baja California to retrace the journey the author and marine biologist Ed Ricketts took 85 years ago. The boat is stopping in Long Beach March 22, with a chance for fans to see it for free; get the details now.