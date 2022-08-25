Things to Do This Weekend: The Final Free ‘Getty 25' Fest

What to Know Getty 25 Celebrates Watts

Free; Aug. 27 and 28

DJ music, live tunes, folklorico performances, art-making workshops, drumming demo

Getty 25 Celebrates Watts: A 25th anniversary is such a celebratory moment, but The Getty Center has created many major moments this year, all to honor its upcoming milestone. Those moments have involved hosting free festivals in numerous communities, with Watts up Aug. 27 and 28. This is the final festival in the celebratory series, and it will be filled with two days of live music, art-making, dance performances, drums, crafts, and joy. Reserving a spot? You don't need to; simply peruse the schedule and make for the Watts Labor Community Action Committee for all the festive fun.

This Ain't No Picnic: A mondo music extravaganza, unfurling over two sound-centered days, at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl? This is a biggie, and the headlining acts are plentiful: LCD Soundsystem, Le Tigre, and Jorja Smith are all upon Aug. 27, with The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, and Beach House appearing on Aug. 28. There are several acclaimed bands and artists set to appear, with multiple ticket types, including two-day options, and hotel packages, too. Details? Find them here.

"Art of Costume Design in Television" Exhibit: Spying dozens of outfits from 20 TV shows can be a true thrill for a fan, especially when the gowns and suits you're seeing were the actual costumes worn by the actors on the series you adore, including "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things." You can find just that sartorial sort of thrill at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in DTLA, where this annual celebration of TV fashion is now heading into its first weekend. The free-to-see exhibit runs through Nov. 5, but keep in mind that it is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

BBQ Day at Smorgsburg LA: The ideal grill temperature, the most remarkable rub, a smattering of chili flakes, and a sauce that is a touch sweet, a touch tomato-y, and totally perfect? Creating the best barbecue dish requires more than a few important elements, it's true, but surely the most important part is a true BBQ enthusiast at the helm. Happy news: A cadre of tongs-wielding pros will stop by ROW DTLA on Aug. 28 to show off their savory stuff. Maple Block Meat Co. and Moo's Craft BBQ will be among the special guests at the sizzly celebration, but there are lots more to tempt the 'que-loving crowd. Entry to Smorgasburg LA is free but show with funds for food.

San Marino Motor Classic: Hundreds of sparkly, sensational, and storied cars — some quite rare — will soon roll for Lacy Park, all to raise money for Cancer Support Community Pasadena, the Rotary Club of San Marino, and Pasadena Humane & SPCA. A ticket? You'll want to get secure your $35 admission to the Aug. 28 event in advance. Spending time among the 400+ automobiles, including vehicles that have rolled for a century or more? It's a treat, but you'll want to treat yourself, too. Good thing food trucks will call upon the car-tastic meet-up, giving visitors a snack or lunch break.