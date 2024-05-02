Things to do this weekend: The Los Angeles County Fair opens in Pomona

What to Know The 102nd Los Angeles County Fair at the Fairplex in Pomona

May 3-27, 2024 (select dates)

$10 on opening day; $16-$25 after May 3

The 102nd LA County Fair: The Fairplex's iconic festival debuts for its most-of-May run on the first Friday of the month, delivering its upbeat theme — "Stars, Stripes & Fun" — and more upbeat activities than there are glowing bulbs on the Ferris wheel. The concerts are cool, with TLC, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and WAR on the big stage, and the bites are buzz-worthy, with a Pickle Split on the quirky, gotta-try-it 2024 menu. The famous fair is twinkling, on select dates, from May 3 through 27.

Cinco de Mayo: Fiestas full of swirl, sweetness, and gorgeous music will dance through Southern California, with free performances at Olvera Street and the Bowers Museum (and the Citadel Outlets on May 4). Descanso Gardens has a new Cinco brunch, too, all weekend long. Head for the Rose Bowl for May 4 merriment while Smorgasburg LA will be the place for Cinco de Miches on May 5.

Delicious Little Tokyo: Whether you count yourself as a mochi maven or a craver of croquettes, this popular foodie celebration, which spotlights several restaurants around Little Tokyo, is a major must-do. Some of the workshops still have spots, but if you want to join the appetite-tempting, taste-and-enjoy experience you'll want to book your spot before you go. The date is May 4, and there are free activities, too, to join and enjoy.

Museums of the Arroyo Day: Arroyo Seco lovers know that the incredible, nature-packed channel wending through Pasadena and Northeast LA has so many treasures, but just beyond its leafy loveliness? There are museums to explore. Five of those spots will be free on May 5, including the Gamble House and Heritage Square Museum. Want to visit all or most of them, starting at noon? There's a free shuttle, sweet.

LitFest in the Dena: You're always adding to your stack of novels, or memoirs, or autobiographies, but where can you find in-person recommendations, meet some local authors, and hobnob with other readers? At this literary festival, an event taking place at the Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena on May 4 and 5. Vibrant panels cover several intriguing topics, with "neighborhoods," and what they mean to us, serving as a conversation-starting springboard.