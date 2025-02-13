Things to do this weekend: Valentine's adventures sweeten the long weekend

Happy Valentine's Weekend: When the floweriest occasion on the calendar goes all Friday on us, we can expect for the fun times to last through the weekend. And so Valentine's Day shall: While the bulk of cute outings will pop up on Friday the 14th, there are other heartsy happenings to enjoy as the Saturday and Sunday roll out, like a "bawdy botany" tour at LA Arboretum and whale watching cruises in Dana Point.

Kingdom Day Parade: The celebratory procession, which was rescheduled due to the LA wildfires, will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Feb. 17 (the parade had been scheduled for Jan. 20). The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue. The King Day fest at the California African American Museum was also rescheduled for Feb. 17; enjoy music, art, food trucks, and more. Discover Black History Month events across the region this weekend, with festivities happening at libraries, parks, and museums.

Renal Prom: The Renal Support Network hosts an annual party for "youth and young adults affected by kidney disease" in Glendale each year, giving people ages 16-24 the chance to dance, hobnob, enjoy dinner, and savor the sort of glam-it-up evening they might have missed due to hospital stays or other reasons. Renal Prom attendees may bring a guest, too, to the Feb. 16 bash; for more information and to sign up, visit this site. Want to donate and support this amazing event? Start here.

Corgis, Bulldogs, and Fido love: Two mondo and merry pup parties are raising a happy howl Feb. 16, with squat sprinters racing in the Winter Corgi Nationals at Santa Anita Park and snorty sweethearts trying for top honors in the National Bulldog Beauty Contest in Long Beach. And if you're thinking of bringing a bestie home forever? Best Friends Animal Society invites you to try a sleepover, an idea that thoroughly tugs the heartstrings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A "wonder"-filled maze opens: Kidspace Children's Museum always brims with engaging activities for the youngsters, but a new "multisensory maze" will include a cool component for the grown-ups, too. "Wired for Wonder" will feature a variety of stop-and-try "interactive experiments," including a "Smell-O-Phone," and the chance for adults to visit on select nights through August. The maze opens Feb. 15 at the Pasadena center for learning, neato.