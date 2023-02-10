Things to Do This Weekend: Valentine's Starts Early

What to Know Valentine's Day is on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine's Weekend: Seeking an offbeat and/or memorable way to treat your sweetheart to a pre-Valentine's adventure? Lovers of vampire films will want to haunt the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA, where Street Food Cinema is presenting two cuddle-close movies. Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is the spot for the Cupid's Chocolate Weekend Brunch, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is the heartsy hub for a Valentine's tea service, and City Experiences by Hornblower will offer a number of Valentine's brunches and dinners, all weekend long, leaving from Marina del Rey and other beachy locales.

Disney's "The Lion King": The celebrated spectacular, a global event that recently marked its quarter-century anniversary, has garnered numerous Tony Awards, been hailed for its incredible stagecraft, and brought the moving story of Simba, Mufasa, and the animals of the Pride Lands to delighted audiences. The show is making a return visit to the Hollywood Pantages through March 26. Feeling the spirit of "Hakuna Matata"? Find your ticket here.

California International Antiquarian Book Fair: Seeking timeless tomes, amazing maps, and storybooks from way, way back? This long-running fair will draw bibliophiles from all over for a large-scale weekend of literary wonder. It's all happening at the Pasadena Convention Center, and your opening-night admission? It helps The Huntington, a destination that is synonymous with rare and priceless books. A bonus? You'll enjoy discounted admission to the gardens for a limited time with your opening-night ticket.

Computer-Inspired Art Exhibit: The vast land of ones and zeroes isn't the chilly realm it is often made out to be, but rather a wonderous world where digital art, and beautiful imagery, so often reign. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art will celebrate the computer's contribution to the creative spirit during a multi-month show called "Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952-1982." The large-scale computer art exhibition opens on Feb. 12.

Mighty Dinosaurs Discovery Day: If you're stomping around Claremont on Feb. 11, and you have a dino-obsessed tot (or grown-up) in tow, point your claws in the direction of the Alf Museum of Paleontology, where fossils will be in the spotlight, educational activities will be plentiful, and super-knowledgeable paleontologists will be chatting up visitors. It's seven dollars, and, oh yeah: No time machine is required for the prehistoric adventure.

Horsetail Fall: Long before we could make online reservations to enter a national park — like, really, really long before — a magical February show was happening on a cliffside in Yosemite Valley. When the setting sun shines upon Horsetail Fall, the water can turn to something fire-like, and people do love to gather to watch it, understandably. The annual phenomenon is beginning again, but note: You will need to make a reservation to enter the national park on some February dates.