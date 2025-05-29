Things to do this weekend: WeHo Pride Parade and Street Fair

West Hollywood Pride Weekend: Starting Pride Month early with memorable revelries, fantastic art events, and big community spirit? That's the West Hollywood way of approaching the annual celebration. Pride in the city officially began May 22, on Harvey Milk Day, but there are still major happenings honoring the LGBTQ+ community ahead, like the world-famous June 1 parade and an energetic two-day street fair. Check out the full schedule, where to go, the stars set to show, and what to know.

"Let's Go Glendale" debuts: A fresh in-the-street spectacular that doesn't involve motorized traffic but does embrace sauntering, skating, cycling, and general pedestrian joy? We're so there, and the "there" in this case is a sizable stretch of Glendale Avenue. Feel the summer's-coming fun from Lexington Avenue to Chevy Chase Drive May 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 o'clock, no ticket or admission required.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Free 'Summer Arts Festival' in Downtown Burbank: Even if you're grad-less this season and you've already lined up Dad's gift — Father's Day is just over two weeks away, by the by — making your way to this mega indie craft fair has a way of yielding delights. Jewelry, tees, homewares, dog items, cat toys, and all sorts of baby-sweet goodies line the colorful booths (and there are over 170 vendors in all). Shop, stroll, and savor some sunshine May 31 and June 1.

Smorgasburg LA celebrates "Hollywood Bowl Day": The big bandshell is revving up for a mondo music (and theater and film and everything) summer, but you can start the HB-style party early across town at ROW DTLA June 1. Smorgasburg LA will pay yummy homage to some of the foodstuffs set to star at the Tinseltown venue, with themed dishes and more. Entry is free but leave the pups at home. And remember: This is in the Arts District, not Hollywood.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Monsterpalooza" roars in Pasadena: We haven't yet dug through our Halloween decorations, but we are thinking in that direction since fall isn't all that faraway. A bevy of movie make-up pros, major horror stars, and fans of frights will gather in the Crown City from May 30-June 1 for movie-level make-up demos and panels spotlighting scary classics. Oodles of eye-catching vendors will be there, too, to up the autumn-style atmosphere.