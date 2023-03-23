Things to Do This Weekend: WonderCon Alights in Anaheim

What to Know WonderCon at Anaheim Convention Center

March 24-26, 2023

General one-day badges range from $35-$55 (depending on the day); details

WonderCon: We're called upon to be superheroes in our lives, each and every day, but the opportunities to don an actual shiny cape and spend time among other costumed creative types really don't fly along as frequently as we'd like. This three-day convention, which is helmed by Comic-Con International, will celebrate all corners of pop-culture-dom, with pro-filled panels delving into the world of games and animation, oodles of vendors to browse, and cosplay opportunities on the docket. The place? Superheroes will come in for a landing at Anaheim Convention Center.

"Corteo" opens: Embracing the levity of life? Clowns can famously do so, even when the topic at hand is a cortege, that traditional procession that so often marks our passage from this world to the next. Cirque du Soleil's effervescent extravaganza imagines this particular journey with out-and-out joy, not sadness, while also featuring a host of wowza acrobatics and on-stage antics. The esoteric spectacular debuts at the Microsoft Theater on March 23 for a merry month-plus run.

Peacock Day: It isn't often that you'll hear a star of a famous garden before you see it, but the peafowl of the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden often make their presence known to even those guests who haven't yet entered. And to celebrate these charismatic avian icons? A special occasion devoted to pure peacockery, with a guided walk, educational activities, and Peacock Churros for sale. Flap your own wings and make for the Arcadian idyll on March 25.

Earth Hour: The annual around-the-planet observation is set to flicker again on the final Saturday in March starting at 8:30 in the evening. That's when many businesses and organizations will dim their lights, or hit the "off" switch, for 60 minutes, all to raise awareness about the environment and the important role we play. The World Wildlife Fund is behind the happening, which began in 2007. Local places that have played a part in the past? The LAX pylons have gone dark and the Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica, too.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle: True, our evenings are a bit brighter in recent days, but something shadowy and sinister, and more than a little splendid, is swirling into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The nighttime experience features an illuminated show on the side of the grand structure, with a swelling orchestral score and all sorts of ensorcelled effects. How to witness this wonder, which is back for a limited engagement? Be at Universal Studios Hollywood from March 25 through April 9. There are more 2023 dates to come but do check the theme park's site before riding your broom for Universal City.

