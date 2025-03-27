Things to do this weekend: ‘WonderCon,' the mega comic expo, lands in Anaheim

What to Know Comic-Con International presents "WonderCon"

March 28-30, 2025

Anaheim Convention Center

Find information on registering and purchasing a badge here

Comic-Con International presents "WonderCon": A huge pop culture convention alighting at the Anaheim Convention Center sounds like an especially zingy way to rev up spring, and thousands of fans, many rocking incredible cosplay looks, will call upon the convention for star-filled panels, special sneak peeks, and the chance to shop for popular and obscure comics, too. Spidey-up and fly for Anaheim March 28-30.

Knott's Boysenberry Festival: You canfully boysen-out on any day of the year at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park — which is a serious understatement, we know — but when this boysenberry-inspired happening returns, the boysenberry-ing opportunities go sky-high. Sloppy Joes, sangria, elote, cookies, BBQ wings, and other boysenberry treats will be available for purchase at the theme park from March 28 through May 18.

Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival: 'Tis the stunning season of flowering fruit trees but admiring the petals that adorn these beautiful plants isn't the only way to embrace this time of year. The City of Torrance hosts an annual celebration, one that features music, food for sale, crafts, and other lovely and enriching pursuits. Entry is free to the festival, which flowers March 30 at Columbia Park.

"Bubblefest" opens: Talk about an extravaganza that is exuberantly iridescent and lighter than air. This annual spring spectacular at Discovery Cube OC has a vivacious array of soapy diversions for science-loving families, including the "Mega Bubblefest Laser Show" and bubble-oriented pursuits. The Santa Ana-based bubble bash is only around for a few weeks — March 28-April 14 are the 2025 dates — and tickets drift away faster than a bunch o' bubbles, so save your spot ASAP.

Dance DTLA: Spring Edition: When a person needs to dance, they need to dance, and there's really nothing more to quibble over or discuss. If this is you, and the notion of shaking your stuff and letting go, for free, in a picturesque setting — hello, Walt Disney Concert Hall — among other dance-loving neighbors appeals, head to the cultural landmark March 28. Presented by The Music Center, this series is a summer favorite, making this spring engagement both delightful and rare.