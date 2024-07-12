Things to do this weekend: The 43rd Lotus Festival

What to Know The 43rd Annual Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake; Filipino music, food, and dance are in the celebratory spotlight

Free entry (lantern launching is a separate ticket; do purchase ahead of time); July 13 (noon to 9 p.m.) and July 14 (noon to 8 p.m.)

Dragon boat races, a food court, music, shopping, dance performances, and more are on the schedule; look for lovely lantern launches, too

The 43rd Lotus Festival: Fun, food, and a beautiful bevy of performances will flower as the long-running Echo Park Lake festivity "celebrates the people and culture of the Philippines!" Admission is free, but keep in mind that the popular Lantern Launch requires a separate ticket that should be purchased before you go. Dragon boats, dance performances, an area created for kids, a food court, and other convivial offerings will festoon the beloved event. The dates? Everything blooms on July 13 and 14.

Asada Fest: Tacos La Carreta, Mochomitos, and several other asada-amazing taqueros will call upon this festival, which will simmer at Rolling Greens in the Arts District. Los Meros Meros will "bring the heart and soul of Mexico to the stage!" so count on terrific tunes to up the delicious vibe; agua frescas, cerveza, and other sips will keep it cool. The date? Head to Mateo Street from 2 to 10 p.m. July 13.

Dine LA opens: The prix fixe options are plentiful during our region's mammoth Restaurant Week, with two-course lunches, three-course dinners, and a few opulent choices just to add a bit of foodie flair. You can search by neighborhood, cuisine, or price; lunches begin at $15. Are you going with someplace new-new or new-to-you? Let your hankerings be your guide from July 12 through 26.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Descanso Railroad: The miniature railroad first began to choo-choo at the gorgeous La Cañada Flintridge garden back in 1996; now a "new train experience," complete with model trains and diminutive depots, is on track to charm longtime fans and kids trying it out for the first time. A railroad ticket is $5 and garden admission or membership is required to enter.

Valley Vibes Market: Swing by The Autry July 14 for the debut of this outdoor marketplace, where dozens of vendors — just over 60, is the count — will be selling all sorts of nice nibbles, artisanal bath products, cute wearables, and more. Live tunes to shop/see by, food trucks, a bar, and a chance to stroll with your pup are part of the new scene.