This Bake Sale Will Feature ‘Pies for Justice’

"Food is love" is a true-hearted saying so many of us know. Our mothers may have told us that, or a favorite TV chef, or we might have seen the timeless words framed on the wall at the neighborhood restaurant.

But creating memorable cuisine isn't just a way we show love to our family, friends, or regular restaurant guests. Making something delicious and filling can be a wonderful way of connecting with the larger community and supporting shared goals and values.

Pies for Justice: An Online Charity Bake Sale will do just that on Juneteenth 2020.

"Join us for our very first GATHER FOR GOOD ONLINE CHARITY BAKE SALE with all your favorite pastry chefs, bakers, restaurant owners, farmers and foodies as we sell sweet and savory pies to support two important organizations who are dedicated to fight for racial justice in Los Angeles and across the nation— Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and The Gathering for Justice," is the fundraiser's call to action.

The local participating eateries include The Rose Cafe Venice, Depressed Cake Shop, Providence LA, Rustic Canyon, and Sugarbear Bakes.

Several individual bakers and pastry artists will also be baking some of their best confections to honor the important day.

Make that two days: While you'll want to donate, and peruse the pies and bakers on the morning of June 19, beginning at 9 a.m., your day to pick up your pie or pies is June 20.

It's definitely a "first come, first served" kind of event, so count on the goodies to go fast. You'll want to sign on early, right at 9 o'clock, to make sure you can donate and put your name on a pie or two.

"GATHER FOR GOOD believes that each and every one of us has the power to make our communities stronger when we work together. Now is the time to free our hearts of prejudice, stand up against injustice, and clear our institutions of inequality. This is not only for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd but also the countless other black men and women before them."

