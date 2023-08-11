This beloved Halloween Boutique just unveiled its bewitching 2023 theme

What to Know Roger's Gardens, the sizable gardens-and-more center, has become well-known for its elaborate Halloween Boutique

Free entry; opens Sept. 1, 2023

Corona del Mar

Enchanted places are often depicted as sporting several rooms, the sorts of ensorcelled spaces that brim with items that are possibly (but probably most definitely) bewitched.

There is a Southern California destination that takes this quirky concept to heart each fall, and it happens to be found not too far from the beach. Flowers, trees, and lovely leafiness let visitors know they've arrived at Roger's Gardens, a spot that has its own storybook-ish charm throughout the calendar.

But on Sept. 1 those charms take on an eerie bent, thanks to the debut of the garden center's popular Halloween Boutique.

This free-to-visit gem fills multiple rooms, giving guests the atmospheric opportunity to wend by imaginative artisanal goods while soaking up the spooky sights.

And the sights do have that atmospheric autumn feel: Vases, candles, cups, and other gorgeous gewgaws, all inspired by the haunting holiday and/or the fall, are for sale throughout the Halloween Boutique.

But the Halloween Boutique's allure doesn't just end at what is being sold; there is always a well-crafted theme to enjoy, with decorations adding to the sizable shop's elegant and eeky appearance.

Past boutique themes have included the Universal Monsters and "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"; now prepare to experience "The Witching Hour," the 2023 overlay for this popular pop-up.

"Deep within the mist-enshrouded gardens, a timeworn manor casting long

shadows looms," promises the Roger's Garden team.

It's a creative group that spends months preparing this special seasonal experience, a multi-week treat that draws fans from across the region. Queues can and do form during the early part of the Halloween Boutique's run, so prepare to spend a bit of time waiting to enter if you visit in the first week or two.

Perhaps you'll convene a coven of whimsical witches while you wait among other Halloween-loving Southern Californians who adore the stylish, not-so-scary nature of this Corona del Mar tradition.

It all begins to bubble, bubble on Sept. 1; wave your hands over this magical cauldron now and find out more at the Roger's Gardens site.