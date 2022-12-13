This Beloved Hanukkah Fest Has Klezmer, Dance, and Sweet Treats

What to Know Hanukkah Festival at the Skirball Cultural Center

Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

$18 general; $15 for seniors, full-time students, and youths 12+; $13 for children ages 2 to 12

The thrilling opening notes of a spirited Hanukkah song, the kind of klezmer classic that instantly inspires people to move for the dance floor, can definitely inspire our inner dancer, as can the notion that we will be dancing among other holiday revelers.

And if this is all taking twinkly place at a bright and beautiful holiday festivity, the sort of celebration that dances, sings, applauds, feasts, and celebrates the joyful Jewish Festival of Lights?

It feels like something very special, the sort of happy event that has long been synonymous with the Skirball Cultural Center.

The institution's annual Hanukkah Festival is that happiness-bringing gathering, a party that will feature live klezmer music by Mostly Kosher, meaning-filled stories, playful puppetry, jelly doughnuts, and, oh yum, latkes, too.

It's all happening on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, which is the first evening of Hanukkah in 2022.

To add to the ebullience of the event? Look for a super-cute Hanukkah-inspired photo booth as well as a Hanukkah Lamp Seek-and-Find, in addition to crafting activities, art workshops, and lots more.

And taking place near the conclusion of the busy afternoon, before the festival concludes?

Be sure to stay for the Sunset Candle Lighting, a truly lovely and luminous way to embrace the sweet start of the eight nights.

If you can't be there in person, look for at-home Hanukkah activities on the Skirball site, like the cheerful chance to make your own paper dreidel.