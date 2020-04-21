This Big Bear Giveaway Is a Breath of Fresh Air

What to Know Contest is open through April 24

Share and tag a past Big Bear photo, and caption it with how you "help keep our environment clean"

Three winners will nab a credit that can go toward a two-night stay in the area down the road

Reminiscing about Big Bear Lake with another mountain maven?

You might recall the time you splashed on the shore, on that hot July afternoon, or that one road trip that found you leaf-peeping in late October.

And the snowy Saturdays? You might have a few of those in your past, the kind of Saturdays spent riding, making snow angels, or kicking back with a cocoa.

Do you have a photo to back up these blissful, mountaintop memories?

Then enter it in the Big Bear Earth Day Giveaway, which is all about helping people who love the area connect with the beautiful destination, virtually, during these #SaferatHome weeks.

How to enter?

"Tell Visit Big Bear how you help keep our environment beautiful and share a favorite photo of a past Big Bear Lake trip for a chance to win a branded Big Bear Lake cooler/seat backpack filled with branded Big Bear Lake merch and a credit for a 2-night stay in town when shelter in place restrictions are lifted."

The contest is open through April 24, and you can find your tags and details here.

A trio of winners will be selected "at random," and everyone will be informed by April 27.

"The winner will be contacted via Instagram Direct Message so be sure to check your message requests!"

As far as captioning your photo?

Be sure to share how you do your part to make the planet a better place for all living beings.

Are you missing Big Bear Lake during this time, high-elevation seekers?

Here's how you find a little slice of that fresh-air'd splendor, and, just maybe, win a down-the-road stay at a place among the pines.