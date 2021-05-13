This Burger Month Giveaway Has a Delicious DIY Vibe

What to Know All May long; one winner per week

Customize your burger at Slater's 50/50, share your creation on social, and you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card

The SoCal-founded company has a number of locations around the region, including Pasadena and Valencia

Maybe you like your burger to arrive without anything distracting from its burger-y essence, save the pretty essential bun.

A perfect patty and the bread to hold it. Done and done. There's no judgement here if that's how you roll, only respect and understanding.

But on the other hand?

You could be a pile-it-on pro, the kind of person who likes to sky-high your toppings, with oozy condiments, melty cheeses, various onions, and various everything-elses adding a delightful decadence to your patty.

Slater's 50/50, the Southern California burger bastion that gained early-on fame for its half-beef, half-bacon burger, warmly welcomes you both.

But if you count yourself more in the second column, Slater's 50/50 has a creative challenge for you: "Slaterize" your burger during a May 2021 visit to your local Slater's 50/50, share your edible artwork on social media, and possibly-maybe win a $100 gift card.

The appetizing upshot? The company, which has restaurants in Pasadena, Valencia, and elsewhere around the area, boasts a list of "70 different options" for your burger, which means millions of possible combinations, topping-wise, patty-wise, and add-on-wise, too.

Choose your highly individual combo, stick a super-duper name on it, describe it, post it on your Facebook or Instagram with #slaters5050burgermonth, and you'll be entered in the weekly drawing for a gift card worth $100.

If you win, that should be enough to buy a round of burgers for you and a few of your best burger buds. You can't top that (which, yes, is a bit of a burger joke; feel free to take it or leave it, it's fine).

Of course, you can always "slaterize" your burger at the hearty hamburgerie, at any time of the year, but May is National Burger Month. Meaning? Slater's 50/50 wanted to do something special.

And, for sure: The burger options are plentiful, with plant-based choices, turkey, beef, and American-raised bison serving as savory choices.

"At Slater's 50/50, each guest should have a burger that uniquely showcases their personality and the Design-It menu allows for just that," said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater's 50/50.

"Creativity on Slater's menu is something that guests expect from the brand and for National Burger Month we're challenging them to come up with the most over-the-top burger creations for a change. There are endless options to uniquely 'slaterize' any burger — it can be made in a bowl, in a tortilla wrap, even dunked in barbeque sauce."

"We’re looking forward to seeing all the creative burgers that our Slater’s guests design to help us celebrate Burger month."

Read more about the rules and all you need to know here, burgerions of beautiful SoCal, and happy slaterizing your favorite toppable treat.