This Cockatoo Got a New View of the Zoo

What to Know The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens is temporarily closed

Baby, a Moluccan cockatoo, was filmed exploring the World of Birds Show theater

The zoo is offering a number of online experiences for fans at home

A world without people?

That's what the animals of the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens are experiencing during the pandemic closure, though to say there are no people around at all isn't fully true.

For dedicated keepers and staff members are keeping close to the critters, feeding them on schedule and socializing with them often and providing the animals mental stimulation, companionship, and even occasional adventure.

Baby, a Moluccan cockatoo that calls the Griffith Park animal park home, recently enjoyed an adventure, and it involved roaming into a space typically reserved for humans.

If you're a frequent visitor to the #LAZoo, you may have seen Baby the Moluccan cockatoo at our World of Birds Show. With the Zoo currently closed to the public, our keepers can give the animals more opportunities for exploration in spaces usually occupied by guests. For Baby, that means taking a stroll through the Bird Show theater itself. “While taking Baby out for some playtime around our stage, I realized he loves being at the railing on the back of the bleachers, up high where he can scream and run back and forth,” says Keeper Katie Vincent. “He's a cockatoo, so screaming and being silly is his favorite pastime.” Go Baby, go! #BringingTheZooToYou #ClosedButStillCaring #BirdsOfFacebook Posted by Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Where did Baby's day out take place? Around the outdoor theater that houses the World of Birds Show.

The handsome bird not only got a chance to amble across the grass, screaming happily in the way that cockatoos love to do, but he got a chance to hop upon the bleachers, which, really, are simply perches for people when you think about it.

The Moluccan cockatoo hails from the "... (l)owland forests of the Maluku Islands (Moluccas) of eastern Indonesia," and its status is labelled "vulnerable."

There are several online, animal-based adventures, happenings, and moments to enjoy these days, even as the zoo remains closed.

You can check out the LA Zoo site for a free new mini coloring book, too, that features some of the venue's newest spring animal babies. And fresh furry photos are popping up daily on the zoo's social sector.

As for Baby? We have sense that this handsome and curious bird may have more hop-around, poke-around zoo adventures in him before the bleachers again fill up with bird-obsessed humans.