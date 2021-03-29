This Community Bake Sale Will Help Children's Hospital LA

What to Know Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4 (online ordering)

You can pre-order a box of treats and pick it up curbside the following weekend

The bake sale is part of the month-long "Make March Matter" campaign at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

"Make March Matter" matters to so many people throughout Southern California, for so many true-hearted, truly major reasons.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

And a big part of the campaign's heart?

The month-long happening, which raises funds for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, is a way for businesses of all sorts, as well as members of the community, to give freely of their talents, services, ideas, gifts, and time, all to support an important cause.

Several bakers and pastry pros will be doing just that as March 2021 meets April, thanks to Grand Central Market's Community Bake Sale, a delicious fundraiser for the world-renowned medical institution.

The online event opened on Monday, March 29 and it concludes on April 4.

How to participate? Order a pastry box from one of the downtown market's tenants, with the plan to pick up your breads, cookies, or cupcakes over the first weekend of April.

East Los Sweets, Just What I Kneaded, and The Donut Man are just a few of the gems that are on board for the give-back, oh-so-tasty to-do.

All of the pastry boxes are priced at $30, and pick-up will be fully curbside.

It's still March, and there's still time to Make March Matter for the young patients of CHLA.

Plan your pastry box now, perhaps for Easter or as a spring gift, and connect with a community cause that means so much to so many.