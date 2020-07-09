This Cute Kid Is LA Zoo's Newest Star

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tiny wee adorable bitty baby goats? Their precious profile has risen in recent years, thanks to numerous prancing pictures and darling videos seen online.

Even if you're an affirmed cat video person, or you dote on dogs, there's something about a frisky goat in mid-leap that makes us melt.

So prepare to melt, or at least have your heartstrings firmly tugged, over the new bambino at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Ready to know more about this handsome little lad, a male Tadjik markhor, and see some sweet snaps? Yes. We hear you.

The Tadjik markhor is a "goat species," shared the LA Zoo in a July 9 Instagram post.
The Tadjik markhor is "the national animal of Pakistan."
This sweet one doesn't yet have a name, but keep an eye on the zoo's social pages for any upcoming announcements.
Mom Margaery keeps a close and loving eye.
This tyke is Margaery's ninth baby. "And Calvin's twenty-ninth!," shared the zoo.
The goat is "... native to the hillsides of the Himalayan Mountains, where they can live at elevations of up to 11,000 feet."
The kid is growing fast, but keep in mind that the zoo remains temporarily closed.
Need more markhor majesty in your life? Follow the LA Zoo's daily social posts for more updates and awws.

