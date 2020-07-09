This Cute Kid Is LA Zoo's Newest Star

Tiny wee adorable bitty baby goats? Their precious profile has risen in recent years, thanks to numerous prancing pictures and darling videos seen online.

Even if you're an affirmed cat video person, or you dote on dogs, there's something about a frisky goat in mid-leap that makes us melt.

So prepare to melt, or at least have your heartstrings firmly tugged, over the new bambino at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Ready to know more about this handsome little lad, a male Tadjik markhor, and see some sweet snaps? Yes. We hear you.