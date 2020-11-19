This Dodgers Drive-Thru Fest Is a Holiday Home Run

What to Know Nov. 27 through Dec. 24, 2020 (nightly); 5-11 p.m.

Dodger Stadium

$55 and up per car; please show with "a new toy, pair of socks or gently used baseball equipment to donate" if you can

What's the first thing many people do when they arrive at Dodgers Stadium?

This is no trick question, honest: Baseball fans who've driven to the famous sports destination will park their car and leave it.

After all, Dodger devotees need to get inside the stadium, and find their seats, and buy some peanuts or popcorn, and proceed to root on The Blue.

But a new twist is headed for that longstanding tradition, and while it involves you going to Dodger Stadium, you will not be parking and exiting your vehicle.

Rather, you'll stay in your car while you slowly roll by a glittery line-up of brightly lit seasonal displays, colorful lights, and photo-worthy tributes to the baseball superstars.

It's a whimsical and winsome way for the 2020 World Champions to greet this unusual holiday season, and it is a happening with a lot of heart, as fans might expect.

For the Dodgers Holiday Festival isn't only about offering fans and families some yuletide cheer and a dose of Dodger-style cool; the team is also asking guests to show with "... a new toy, pair of socks or gently used baseball equipment to donate."

Your donation, which will help Raise a Child, LA Family Housing, or Dodgers RBI, will be gratefully collected "in a contactless manner" at the event. More details on where the donations will go can be found here.

A ticket starts at $55, and that covers your vehicle.

It's a nightly to-do, too, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, and running all the way to Christmas Eve.

For safety policies, like keeping your face covering on if the car windows are down, and more information on tickets and times, roll by the Dodgers Holiday Festival main page now.