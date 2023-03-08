This Dog Haus Sausage Is Fêting St. Patrick's Day While Giving Back, All March Long

What to Know The Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage is available through March 31 at participating Dog Haus restaurants

A dollar from each sausage sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

The savory offering is available as a corn dog, sliced, "Your Way" (with choice of toppings), and as a tortilla-wrapped breakfast treat

If you've got the 411 on fancier franks, then you know that the Absolute Würst Sausage Series, the long-running fundraising series helmed by Dog Haus, has been helping No Kid Hungry for a number of years now.

The give-back series works like this: Creative chefs will collaborate with the company, which was founded in Pasadena in 2010, and the gourmet results?

Limited-time hot dogs that raise money for the charitable organization, with a dollar from each special sold going to No Kid Hungry's important mission of ending childhood hunger in America.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Following which franks are in the fundraising spotlight is as easy as keeping track of the Dog Haus-helmed social feeds, but even if you haven't read up on the Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage, the company's spotlight snack for March, you can probably guess that this feasty frank found its appetizing inspiration in St. Patrick's Day.

Dog Haus

Chef Adam Gertler, the Dog Haus Würstmacher, created this loaded dog, but fret not if you can't get to your local Dog Haus on March 17; the Corned Beef and Cabbage Sausage is available through March 31.

And while cabbage and corned beef are the central stars of this hearty treat, you can order it in one of five ways: The Würst Way, in its first and flavorful format, as a breakfast-inspired treat (tater tots and a trio of sunnyside-up eggs complement the tortilla-wrapped sausage), Your Way (with the toppings you desire), as a corn dog (the better has root beer flair, yum), and sliced.

"The greatest thing about the Absolute Würst Sausage Series is that the possibilities are endless," said Gertler.

"This month's sausage is a twist on an iconic meal and our way to get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit. Our goal with this series is to make people try the flavors we've come up with and imagine all the other great foods that could be turned into a sausage."

I'm confident that anyone who can snag one before they're gone will enjoy the sausages we've invented and come back each month hungry to try the next sausage we’ve come up with."

Eager to know "How the Sausage Is Made"?

Peek at Chef Gertler's entertaining process and find your own inspiration, culinary or otherwise, by thinking outside the box... or in this case, bun.