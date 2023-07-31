This DTLA theater is devoting August to a cinematic '80's Extravaganza'

What to Know Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA

Sunday afternoons in August; "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" is up first on Aug. 6

$25 adult, $15 child; brunch at LOAM beforehand and receive 20% off as well as free popcorn for the screening

It can always be the '80s, if you put your mind to the matter, as well as plenty of mousse-scented moxie.

For the big-hair'd decade has plenty of enduring delights that remain ripe for the plucking, from VCR parties (VHS tapes remain a collectible draw online) to contemporary TV series inspired by the not-so-long-ago time (hello, "Stranger Things") to recent rides on the fashion merry-go-round, which has a way of revisiting leg warmers and jelly shoes fairly frequently.

But there's another way to connect with the exuberant, over-the-top era: By making for the Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA on an August Sunday, all to savor some of the '80s quintessential cinema.

It's the perfect spot for a perfect big-screen adventure. True, the vintage theater hails from nearly a century ago, but its lavish design and colorful lighting just feel right for an '80s-flavored film.

And those films, which are falling under the playful header of "Slime, Slapstick & Big Hair"? Sweet: "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" is up first, followed by "Ghostbusters," "The Karate Kid," and "Dirty Dancing."

If you decide to get brunchy at LOAM, the Ace Hotel's stylish lobby restaurant, before your chose flick, you'll snag 20% off just by showing your ticket. Oh yes: And LOAM brunchers will enjoy free popcorn, too, at the theater.

Times, tickets, and all sorts of big-hair'd bliss may be found at the event's site, which has links to admission information for all four films.