This ‘Feline Frenzy' fest will include kitten adoptions, cat crafts, and much meow

What to Know Feline Frenzy at Annenberg PetSpace

Saturday, July 22

The animal center wants to home 50 kittens; look also for craft-making, vendors, and cat-dorable activities

What's two weeks mean to a cat?

This is no riddle, but rather a question that cat-obsessed humans likely ponder from time to time. How does a feline feel about the deep topic of time? Does a year fly by or is an hour too slow? Is the hour before dinner just about the slowest stretch of the day?

We may never have those answers, but we can guess how people feel about waiting for the biggest feline festival of the year, Cat Con, to return in early August: That feels like a long time away.

How to connect with cats while you await the Pasadena-based bash, which will be back to twitch its tail on Aug. 5 and 6?

Here's one winning and heartwarming way: Join a "marathon" adoption event in Playa Vista on July 22, one that will, fingers and paws crossed, place 50 home-needing kittens.

Annenberg PetSpace is hosting a free Feline Frenzy, one that is about adopting as well as other puss-perfect pastimes.

Cool craft-making is on the schedule, and the chance to construct your own cat toys, and shall there be vendors themed to the feel-good day? Count on the purr-fect line-up of happenings to complement the adoption scene.

Most importantly, we are in the thick of "kitten season," when shelters are filled with young felines. Welcoming one into your home, or even a pair — the Feline Frenzy will offer a "two-FUR-one" adoption special — could help.

And help you and these fuzzy sweeties, most of all.

Be sure to RSVP for the free event at this site before you go.

Cat Con, by the by, is a separate thing from the Feline Frenzy, but we can all agree that cat-championing gatherings are good things all around. Important to know: You'll want to leave your own felines at home for both events.