This Foster-Focused Open House Is Full of Furry Love

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 25

Noon to 4 p.m.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills

Finding some face-to-face time with your tail-wagger or meow-snuggler?

You know it is an important part of your day and of their day, too, that close connection that fosters so many dear feelings.

But face-to-face moments are also essential between human beings, and when they involve the care, love, and future of a feline or Fido, taking a few moments to talk with someone in the know seems like a critical step in an animal's well-being.

You can find just those face-to-face opportunities at the "Five to Thrive" Foster Open House at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills.

The four-hour event, which will take place on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 25, will you give a chance to meet some of the sweeties who'd love to snuggle at the end of your bed, in your arms, or next to you on the couch while you foster them.

And, for sure: Staffers will be there to answer your questions about the new program, which is also happening at all six LA Animal Services centers.

The "Five to Thrive" part? The request is clear: Foster an animal for five days or longer, if you can.

Some of the critters that currently need a casa include senior cats and dogs that are on the larger side.

There's no commitment, just to stop by, but, of course, you'll want to spend some face-to-face time while there with both the people who care for the animals and the animals who currently call the center home.

Because face-to-face moments? They have a way of making a big and positive difference.

Can you perhaps lead the cheerful charge to change an animal's life for the better? Start here.