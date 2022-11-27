This Grand Christmas Parade Will Ho, Ho, Ho Through Hollywood

What to Know Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Nov. 27 event, which supports Marine Toys for Tots, is marking its 90th anniversary

Actor Danny Trejo is the grand marshal; bands, floats, and Santa all make appearances at the Tinseltown to-do

"What's happening in Hollywood?" has been a commonly asked question over the decades, with people pausing to wonder what major premiere, awards show, or special entertainment event is taking place in the heart of the Movie City.

But if it is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, you can bet it is all about Santa, stars, and seasonal cheer.

For the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an ebullient extravaganza that has shimmered for nine festive decades, is the town's twinkly yuletide kick-off, a happening full of Hollywood-style moxie, a few songs, lots of smiles, and a Santa sighting to up the uplifting air.

And on Nov. 27, film fans and foodies of Southern California will enjoy an additional surprise: Actor and restauranteur Danny Trejo will serve as the grand marshal.

The evening's hosts? Laura McKenzie, Erik Estrada, Montel Williams, Elizabeth Stanton, and Dean Cain will give onlookers the background details about the bands, floats, officials, and participants, as well as lending that singular sweet and celebratory vibe that the parade is known for.

Norwalk High School, Los Angeles Schools Catholic Band, and other talented music-making groups will deliver classic carols and rousing marching band favorites.

It's Hollywood, so expect to see a host of iconic and enduring film and TV characters like Mighty Mouse and Betty Boop, as well as the Los Angeles Ghostbusters in their full ghostbustin' gear.

The parade does a "loop" that includes both Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards; check out the map here. The heart of the action and the location of the hosts? It all happens near the TCL Chinese Theatre, a longstanding tradition.