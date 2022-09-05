This Halloween Boutique Has a ‘Nightmare'-ish Inspiration

What to Know Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Free entry; most items are available for purchase

No reservations are necessary, but there may be a short wait to enter

"Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas" is the sort of story that merrily and mischievously occupies a "between realm," a space that is a little eeky and a little sweet, a uniquely magical land.

You could also pay the same "between realm" compliment to the annual Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens. The Corona del Mar destination for plants, garden goods, and home decor has become well-known for its seasonal, ready-to-shop boutiques, but the one that arrives around Labor Day Weekend each year?

The multi-week pop-up is so popular that it often prompts a short queue to form just outside. As for what is capturing fancies inside? Creative Director Eric Cortina and the talented team of Halloween-loving visionaries have fashioned a step-within world of wonder and whimsy.

As for the boutique's "between"-type character? True, it is a shop — the ghoulish goodies on the shelves are for sale — but it is also an experience, giving visitors a tantalizing taste of eerieness with an "upscale autumn" aura.

Despite the opening-week heat, autumn is definitely on its way and the 2022 boutique, which takes its theme from Jack Skellington's "Nightmare"-ish adventures, is now open. Check out a few cheery (and only slightly chilling) snapshots from the boutique's first week...