Corona del Mar

This Halloween Boutique Has a ‘Nightmare'-ish Inspiration

Roger's Gardens just unveiled its seasonal shop for 2022, which features several rooms of buyable goods. Presiding over it all? Jack Skellington.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian

What to Know

  • Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
  • Free entry; most items are available for purchase
  • No reservations are necessary, but there may be a short wait to enter

"Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas" is the sort of story that merrily and mischievously occupies a "between realm," a space that is a little eeky and a little sweet, a uniquely magical land.

You could also pay the same "between realm" compliment to the annual Halloween Boutique at Roger's Gardens. The Corona del Mar destination for plants, garden goods, and home decor has become well-known for its seasonal, ready-to-shop boutiques, but the one that arrives around Labor Day Weekend each year?

The multi-week pop-up is so popular that it often prompts a short queue to form just outside. As for what is capturing fancies inside? Creative Director Eric Cortina and the talented team of Halloween-loving visionaries have fashioned a step-within world of wonder and whimsy.

As for the boutique's "between"-type character? True, it is a shop — the ghoulish goodies on the shelves are for sale — but it is also an experience, giving visitors a tantalizing taste of eerieness with an "upscale autumn" aura.

Despite the opening-week heat, autumn is definitely on its way and the 2022 boutique, which takes its theme from Jack Skellington's "Nightmare"-ish adventures, is now open. Check out a few cheery (and only slightly chilling) snapshots from the boutique's first week...

The Halloween Boutique at Roger's Garden has a Jack-tastic theme for 2022: "Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas." (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)
The striped entrance, and frightful fountain, beckon visitors inside. (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)
Sally and Jack are seen in this room, which holds a multitude of boney finds. (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)
The Mayor of Halloween Town presides over a room laden with creepies and crawlies. (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)
Oogie Boogie makes a cameo in the Neon Nightmare nook. (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)
Pumpkins hold colorful court throughout the boutique. The "Nightmare"-fun boutique is open daily at Roger's Gardens through the Halloween season. (photo: Marisa Pinette + Sonya TeyMourian)

