This Historic Tire Shop Is Now Home to All Season Brewing

By Alysia Gray Painter

When might you describe a craft brew as "round"?

The deep-layered flavor of a well-made ale could have a definite roundness to it, for sure. And the rim of a glass, while not actually round, often forms a perfect circle, so there's that.

And if a former tire shop is involved, one that is synonymous with a famous building that's been around for well over 80s decades, there's more round-o-sity for you. For it's hard to describe a tire without resorting to the word "round" once or twice.

Which is all leading to this: If you head 'round the historic Firestone Tire shop at 800 S. La Brea Avenue, you'll now find the round tones of beautifully made brews, thanks to All Season Brewing.

The brewhouse took up residence in the Streamline Moderne landmark at the start of March 2021, following an extensive multi-year renovation, a redo that left the lines and look of the tire shop nicely intact.

Take a wander through the newly imagined space below, which boasts a breezy indoor-outdoor feel and plenty of vintage charm.

6 photos
1/6
Olivia Frescura
The Firestone Tire shop now longer sells tires, but you can get an IPA or ale there, as the spacious indoor-outdoor structure is now home to All Season Brewing.
2/6
Olivia Frescura
Pilsners, lagers, IPAs, and more bespoke beers fill the foam-fantastic roster.
3/6
Olivia Frescura
The team behind the mid-city suds scene? Cedd Moses (Pouring With Heart), Eric Needleman (Pouring With Heart), Brian Lenzo (Pouring With Heart & Blue Palms Brewhouse).
4/6
Olivia Frescura
Draft cocktails, like Tommy's Margarita and Mezcal Palomas, are also available.
5/6
Olivia Frescura
Chica's Tacos is in-house as well, serving steak tacos, jackfruit tacos, and chipotle BBQ chicken pizza, just to name a few of the piquant pleasures diners will find.
6/6
Olivia Frescura
The Streamline Moderne building arrived a year before another Streamline Moderne gem, The May Co., which was built in 1939. The landmark, found at the corner of Wilshire & Fairfax, will open this fall as part of the new Academy Museum.

This article tagged under:

Breweries

