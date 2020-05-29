This Immersive Trip to ‘Infinity’ Is Sublimely Scored

What to Know Several musicians and sound artists have paired their pieces with Yayoi Kusama's celebrated Infinity Mirrored Room

Find the free-to-see videos on the museum's Youtube

The Broad is temporarily closed

Question-asking and art-appreciating are an old duo, a twosome that seems as long-lasting as the sun and warmth, flowers and May, and the cosmos and mystery.

And one question we can always pose to ourselves, whatever artwork we're currently appreciating, is this: Could a piece of music, a different sound, or an unusual aural experience somehow change our connection to the artwork before us?

The Broad has been going deeper, wider, and even wonderfully weirder into just this tantalizing topic thanks to its "Infinite Drone" series, part of its The Broad From Home programming.

You can find the scintillating series on the DTLA museum's Youtube, all to enjoy during these stay-at-home days, and you can again connect with one of the most beloved installations to ever enchant Southern Californians: Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room —The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away."

A line-up of ethereally minded, boundary-stretching innovators have helped to create this moving "Light & Sound Experience," one that complements Ms. Kusama's sparkly and sublime space at The Broad.

You're invited to "... delve into the spiritual aspects of Kusama's exploration of eternity—paired with aural selections chosen curated by The Broad, including drone, electronic, ambient, and pop music," suggests the museum.

This is free to enjoy, so check out the "Infinite Drone" environments created by Josiah Steinbrick, Geneva Skeen, and several other immersive-minded artists now.