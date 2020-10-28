This Jack in the Box Is Turning Into a ‘Late-Nite Fright-Thru'

What to Know Oct. 29-31 from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

9433 Reseda Boulevard in Northridge

Wear a costume and score two free tacos (you'll need to remain in your car throughout)

Applying your make-up just so, and then adding fangs for extra fright, or bolts on the sides of your neck, or giant werewolf claws to your fingernails?

You're going to work up an appetite that's pretty eerie, that's for sure.

For nothing quite fires up a person's hankerings, at least when Halloween is near, like stepping into a scary, super-elaborate costume, the kind that says you're a monster, a ghoulie, or some beastie from lands beyond.

How, though, to find the flavor you're seeking, and have a spooky and seasonal moment or two, too?

If you're in the Northridge neck of the woods on the evenings of Oct. 29, 30, and 31, and it is between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., you may want to turn into the Jack in the Box located at 9433 Reseda Boulevard.

For the restaurant's classic drive-thru is transforming into a "Late-Nite Fright-Thru," a place that will pay eeky homage to the holiday in addition to serving any burgers, sides, or drinks that guests purchase.

"Jack Box will be joined by ghosts and ghoulish friends, and give guests a haunting good time with spooky stories and truly terrifying soundtrack - once you adjust your car radio, you will be guided through the experience with a haunted narration by Jack himself," shared the company.

For sure, you'll need to stay in your vehicle the entire time, due to safety protocols, but you'll be able to enjoy the vibes from where you are.

And if you're wearing a costume inside your car? You'll score a pair of complimentary tacos.

There's one more twist, though: The first 25 people to visit on each of the evenings will receive "something extra special!"

Feeling like you need some seasoned curly fries to go with your costume?

Hop in your vehicle and roll for the Jack in the Box at 9433 Reseda Boulevard in Northridge, enjoy your free tacos, and see what haunting details the eatery is summoning over the final three nights of October.