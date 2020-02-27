This Knott’s Family Memories Sweepstakes Is Berry Nice

What to Know Knott's 100th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Ends on April 12, 2020 at 11:59:59

Three photo files per household

You and little brother, striking a hilarious pose in Fiesta Village?

Or that one cute time your pop and aunt hammed it up with Snoopy?

Or how about that one snap of you and all of your siblings taken after you disembarked the Timber Mountain Log Ride? Where you're all completely soaked, through and through?

And you can't pass up the adorable image of you and your cousins digging into several cups of boysenberry ice cream.

Many Southern Californians have some sweet Knott's Berry Farm photographs in the their albums, on their phones, and lining the wall in the den, touching pictures that stretch back decades.

Now Knott's Berry Farm, in honor of its centennial year, is asking its fans to share their favorite family snapshot, a panache-filled pic taken at the Buena Park theme park.

It's the Knott's Berry Farm 100th Anniversary Sweepstakes, and the prizes are as cool as GhostRider is fast.

The Grand Prize, called the Family Reunion Package? Check it out: You'll enjoy 15 tickets, 15 all-day dining vouchers, 15 parking vouchers, and loads of swag, like tees and special anniversary pins.

The Tier 1 Prize is worth doing the Snoopy dance over, too, for it includes four general admission tickets and a quartet of Fast Lane passes.

There are a few good-to-know points before you submit.

Like? Your photograph should high resolution, as hi-res as you can make it.

As for the number of snaps you can send in? Count 'em up: You've got three chances, so browse the photo albums and den wall and choose your mostest favoritest photographs.

But only three of them. Hard, we know.

Best go with those photos that truly capture your family's spirit, the amazing time you all were in the midst of enjoying, and a little bit of that Knott's-style sweetness, too, all within a single frame.

More details, rules, and such? There are a few to know. Read everything and enter here.