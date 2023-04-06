This Natural History Museum Party Will Put the ‘Gala' in Galactic

What to Know "Space, Time, and Beyond" at the Natural History Museum

The April 7 evening event is part of the museum's First Fridays series; the 2023 theme is "Fandoms and Fantasy"

$20 non-members; free for members

Mooning over the recent news that NASA will soon send a crew of astronauts in the direction of Earth's lovely lunar bestie?

It's a thrilling development for aficionados of spacy splendor, those cosmically inclined types who not only regularly look up in wonder at the night sky, but also ponder the deeper concepts that swirl through "Space, Time, and Beyond."

If that's you, you'll want to board your own lander and set down at the Natural History Museum on Friday, April 7.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That's when the popular First Fridays series, which is known for its science-strong talks, DJ tunes, sociable air, cocktail chitchat, and after-hours aura, returns to the Exposition Park destination.

"Fandoms and Fantasy" is the overarching theme for the 2023 series, and wizards, witches, and dragons have already had their days in the sun this season. (Or, rather, their time in the moonlight, given that this is a nighttime event.)

The April 7 to-do will take on space and time, beginning with a scintillating conversation between neuroscientist Dr. Yewande Pearse and John Jennings, a professor, author, and co-editor of "The Blacker the Ink: Constructions of Black Identity in Comics and Sequential Art," an Eisner Award winner.

DJing by Radha will up the vibrant vibe, while Luna Li and Grace Inspace will provide the live tuneage.

Attendees are invited to cosplay, if they have a space-inspired sartorial look they'd like to rock. Truly, though, any fantasy get-up will suit the esoteric atmosphere, so suit up however you like.

Alf Museum's Cosplay for Science Initiative will pop up at the event, so swing by and learn more if you love colorful and creative costuming. The Golden Apple Comic and Art Foundation will also be in the house, er, museum.

Tickets? Get yours now: Members may enjoy complimentary entry while admission for non-members is $20 per person.