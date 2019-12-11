This Neon Cruise Has SoCal Sparkle

What to Know Tickets still available for Sunday, Dec. 15

5:30-9 p.m.

$65

The neon of your neighborhood?

You surely know it well. You know each letter of each sign, the particular hue of the background, how the figures on the side of that one motel or diner seem to almost twinkle as twilight deepens.

But if you've never fully devoted an outing to neon-based enjoyment, your chance is toot-tooting in the near distance. And we do mean "toot-tooting," for you'll be whisked around town in "a convertible British bus" while enjoying the sights of Chinatown and Tinseltown.

At the helm? The Museum of Neon Art, a Glendale-based bastion that knows its spectacular stuff when it comes to the buzzy light form, its history, and its pop culture impact on neon-blessed towns such as ours.

Savoring glances of the stunning pagodas and lanterns of the historic neighborhood has been a longtime must of the Holiday Lights Neon Cruise, but so have Hollywood drive-throughs, and guests on the Sunday, Dec. 15 tour can expect to call upon both places after the sun bids us goodbye for the day.

Yep, there's a Dec. 14 tour as well, but that sold out, as these Neon Cruises do, so best get your ticket for Dec. 15 soon.

As for how long this illuminated adventure has glowed? It's year 17, which feels mighty festive, as it says that neon, as a nightly sight, as staying power.

Neon has faced an assortment of other illumination-emitting contenders over the decades, including LED, but it continues to serve as a stylish touchstone for businesses across the land, and definitely here in neon-rich Southern California.