This New Wine Lounge Sits at 9,600 Feet

You're going to soak in plenty of Golden State goodness along the way. Depending upon your route, you'll come across fields full of fruit, ginormous trees, pretty peaks, and other wonders that both delight and astound.

But a fresh and frosty wonder, one that's been created by humans, is debuting at an incredibly high elevation on Saturday, Feb. 8. It's a wine lounge, the sort of stylish destination you might find near a vineyard, at a low elevation, not far from the ocean.

The DAOU Vineyards Lounge at McCoy Station, though, is not near the ocean, nor a spread of growing grapes. Rather, it sits near the slopes of Mammoth Mountain, and we're not talking about the bottom of the mountain, either.

For McCoy Station is located nearly 10,000 feet up Mammoth Mountain, and by "nearly" we mean that the busy skier-serving hub can be found at 9,600 feet.

Truth? That's several thousand feet higher than your average California vineyard, which is where a lot of great wine lounges are found.

There is a scenic gondola that can whisk you up, up, up to the sip-ready space, where "complimentary tastings" are available (and, yes, glasses of wine for purchase, too).

Enjoying a view of the absolutely epic Minarets, those jagged peaks that sit west-ish of Mammoth Mountain, while you've got a merlot in hand?

That is snow, er, so happening.

The pop-up lounge is timed to the busy winter season, so don your booties and knit cap and find your favorite vino-loving, snow-sweet pal, then make for the Eastern Sierra destination to check it out.