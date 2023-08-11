This pumpkin-packed Calabasas experience is glowing forward in 2023

What to Know "Nights of the Jack" at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

Sept. 29 through Oct. 31, 2023; 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 14

The pleasures of Halloween, for many people, need to fall somewhere between super-bright and extremely tame and the realm of the ultra-scary.

So many fans of the frightful occasion long to appreciate the lightly eerie atmosphere of the fall holiday but not some of the jumps and jolts delivered by the famous haunted houses of Southern California.

There are in-between places, the sorts of spectacular spots that flicker by night — that is the "lightly eerie" part of the equation — but also deliver cheery sights, the pumpkin-themed displays that rely on creativity, flair, and all-out imagination.

Look to Nights of the Jack to deliver on the night-but-no-fright end of the autumn bargain.

The long-running Calabasas happening has been bringing a flicker-filled and festive spirit to King Gillette Ranch for a good long while, giving families, couples, and autumn enthusiasts the chance to bask in the glow of thousands, and we do mean "thousands," of pumpkins.

An opening day, er, night has been set for the 2023 affair, so prepare to make for the outdoor expanse beginning on Friday, Sept. 29.

Nights of the Jack

"We've summoned Jack o'lanterns from every mystical sphere and devised a spooktacular illuminated light show under the autumn sky!" is the intriguing promise.

Toasty cider, cocktails (available at the on-site Spookeasy, of course), and a variety of treats will also play tasty parts in the alfresco adventure.

Upcoming additions include new displays, photo spots, and the Interactive AR Scavenger Hunt.

Good to know?

This "Jack"-ed jamboree will be open most nights through Halloween, but procuring your admission before wending your way for the pastoral place is recommended.