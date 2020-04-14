This Pup-Loving Angeleno Is Giving Away Dog Food

We're all searching for sunbeams these days, and not just the actual light rays hailing from the sky.

Stories that inspire, lend hope, and bring a smile are offering solace and inspiration. And finding out we can be part of a story that is making lives better? That is the biggest sunbeam of all.

So here's something strong enough to tug at even the hardest of heartstrings: Animal rescue advocate Rocky Kanaka, the owner of The Dog Bakery at the Original Farmers Market (as well as other locations), "... delivering dog food to those in need."

Because our animals? They're giving us so much peace and comfort during this time. And making sure they have what they need is at the forefront of our minds.

Mr. Kanaka has opened the lines to anyone who has recently experienced the loss of a job, and seniors who are not currently leaving the house to shop, or anyone who is "... a hero health care worker on the frontline, or one of many battling the day-to-day in LA’s essential jobs."

How to start if you're in need for vittles for your Very Good Boy or Girl? By filling out the form on this page.

If you'd like to help out, and contribute to Mr. Kanaka's giveback mission, you can start that kind process on the same page.

"We will get through this together if we find ways to support each other, love each other, and fight for each other" is the moving message from Mr. Kanaka.

Drop him a line now, whether you need food for your Fido or can give help.