This Santa Monica Cooking School Has Classes Just for Teens

What to Know The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories is located at Santa Monica Place

Several just-for-teens courses, all in-person, are just ahead

Cooking Fundamentals rolls out in early August, while there are two August sessions for Baking Fundamentals; Italian food, French food, and Global Street Food are also on the roster

The question isn't always "what could you cook when you were a teenager?" but rather "what did you like to cook when you were a teenager?"

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the desire to whip up delicious dishes can be a great motivator for adolescents, especially when they've consumed too many make-it-in-a-minute meals over the course of a long summer.

And when summer begins to near its conclusion but the school year hasn't yet started? It's the ideal time to up the appetizing factor in a young person's life, whether they aspire to be a chef one day or simply want to burnish their stove skills.

The Gourmandise School of Sweets & Savories, a cooking school based in Santa Monica, can help both teens who'd love to wear a professional toque as well as those youths who are growing a little weary of microwaving the same quick-quick cuisines every day.

There are five different in-person courses coming up in late July and through the first half of August, giving teens with varying interests plenty on their proverbial plates.

And we do mean "plenty": Each course runs five days, and all ingredients, tools, and other necessary implements will be provided.

Chef Gino Campagna is leading "Italian Week" over the final days of July, while Pastry Chef Clemence Gossett is at the helm for "Baking Fundamentals" in August (there are a couple of sessions to choose from).

A "Fabulous French Bake-off" will make July's remaining days truly magnifique, while Chef John Pitblado leads a course called "Cooking Fundamentals" in early August.

And "Global Street Food"? That's in the savory spotlight in the middle of August, with Chef Pitblado at the cooking counter.

Ages run from 12-16, and prices for the classes are available on this calendar.