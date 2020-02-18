This SoCal Tulip Will Soon Be Joined by Thousands More

What to Know March is tulip time at the historic gardens

Past years have seen over 30,000 tulips in bloom

La Cañada Flintridge

If February isn't exactly the floweriest month, it is the month when a number of classic Southern California blossoms are preparing to bust out of the soil and open their petals and gleefully give the end of winter a big shove out the door.

Well, flowers don't shove, but they do show off, and there is currently a purple beauty doing its best to impress visitors at Descanso Gardens.

What makes this one tulip, a Caravelle by designation, so darn special? It's the first of the season at the La Cañada Flintridge nature-rich space.

And, oh sweet tulips, will there be more, as in MORE, as in break out the caps and tell all of your petal-loving peeps more, more, and more.

There's a spectacular spread of tulips to come at Descanso Gardens in March, a tulip carpet that'll rock a host of hues, and it is one of the most-loved sights for springtime flower followers.

Of course, it isn't hard to love a plot that that has boasted over 30,000 tulips in years past. And that love extends to the staffers and volunteers who gamely planted all of those bulbs, one after the other after the other, not long after the new year began.

Like the first Giant Tecolote Ranunculus to bloom at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which just happened earlier in February, the first tulip seen at Descanso Gardens is one of those happy harbingers of spring.

When will Peak Tulip 2020 be achieved at the oak-famous, camellia-cool place?

Keep a light eye on the second week of March, knowing that flowers can sometimes be quite quirky in their own personal time-keeping.

Your best bet, tulipians of SoCal? Pore over the petal-filled social pages on Descanso Gardens for the tulip-iest times to visit in 2020.