This Sweet Kitten Shower Just Went Virtual

What to Know March 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Live event from the Best Friends Kitten Care Center in Mission Hills

Learn about the 3,100+ kittens in the group's care, and what you can do to help

We've all had a lot of practice watching cat videos by now.

We could, in fact, print "cat video expert" on our resumés, and no hiring person would bother to call to confirm our expertise, because they would what we'd written was true (for they, too, love cat videos).

Which is all leading to this: When a popular local event built around helping kittens goes virtual in the wake of COVID-19, animal people are ready to tune in via their screens.

And tune in they will, and you can, too, on Saturday, March 28 from 1 to 3 o'clock. For that's when Best Friends Animal Society of LA will help "... you learn about all the ways you can help the 3,100 kittens we expect to care for this year, all without leaving your home."

Donations are always welcome, and fosters, too, for the group truly cares for thousands of critters in need.

Would you like to do something from right where you sit? There's an Amazon Wish List, too, that covers many of the organization's needs.