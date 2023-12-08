This sweet treat, a ‘Nutcracker' full of merry marionettes, is a Highland Park charmer

What to Know "Nutcracker 2023" at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Select dates through Jan. 14, 2024

$25; free admission kids ages two and under ("who will be sitting on a lap")

Postponing some of the playful pursuits we'd like to enjoy, specifically those that have a seasonal vibe, is a pretty common thing as Christmas nears: We're too rushed, life has moved into go-go-go gear, and folding in a few festive delights can become overwhelming.

So when we learn of lighthearted holiday happenings that push through to New Year's Day, and then a week or two beyond, we raise a sincere cheer, and then breathe a sigh, knowing that not every December delight has to occur before the end of the year.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has long led the whimsical way on this particular front. Past holiday shows have pranced past the yuletide and into the chilly (but still cheery) days of early January, when overextended December schedules grow, well, more January-ier.

"January-ier" equals "roomier" and "less hectic" here, but you understood us, surely.

As for the holiday show sparkling through Jan. 14, 2024 at the Highland Park stage? It's "The Nutcracker," a panache-filled fantasia full of marionette-y merriment.

This fantasia, by the by, comes with a swirl of frosting: A cavalcade of cakes join the Sugarplum Fairy on stage, creating a fresh and flavorful twist on the tale, while dancing candies, adorable animals, and other cute characters further sprinkle some sugar on the classic show.

And classic, this "Nutcracker" most certainly is: It first debuted at puppeteering legend Bob Baker's original DTLA-close theater in 1969.

But while the marionettes are no longer inviting human guests to their first home, the Highland Park location is enchanting, atmospheric, and an ideal spot to extend that Christmas feeling into the roomier, easier, January-ier days of early 2024.

Tickets are $25, and there are a few things to consider before purchasing, such as whether you want to go "crisscross applesauce" (that's floor seating that's closer to the marionettes) or a chair.