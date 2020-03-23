This Sylmar Sloth Is Getting Her Own Livestream

What to Know Meet Pauley, the newest sloth at the Wildlife Learning Center

The center is temporarily closed, but will stream a Facebook Live! event on March 23

Tune in at 2 p.m. with questions about this sweet sloth

Are you sweet on Sylmar?

It's a spot that flowers with fascinating sights, attractions, and pleasures, from the elegant automobiles of the Nethercutt Museum to the science-cool opportunities of Discovery Cube Los Angeles.

The Valley-vivacious city also happens to be the location of the Wildlife Learning Center, which is home to more than one two-toed sloths, making it one of the most celebrated sloth spots in all of Southern California.

That's a furry-fun fact to be celebrated, for sure. And there's a new sloth in town, one who goes by the pretty name of Pauley.

The center is currently closed, as a response to COVID-19, but fans of the gentle creatures can still get acquainted with the newest sloth-in-residence, thanks to a Facebook Live! event scheduled for March 23.

Tune in at 2 o'clock and catch Pauley in all of her move-slow, keep-it-easy, hang-low, no-rush-no-fuss grandeur.

Staffers will be on-hand to cover "questions and answers and get a peek at how Pauley spends her time while the rest of us are quarantined at home."

Slothians among us — and, really, we're all pro sloth, surely — can't wait to see Pauley in person, and the other animals of the Wildlife Learning Center, when the "Safer at Home" period comes to a close.

But for now?

The center will bring these stunning critters into our homes, via our screens, so we can learn more about how they live, eat, sleep, and more. These experiences are educational, yes, and quite adorable and uplifting, too.