This Thin Mint-Inspired Doughnut Will Raise Money for Children's Hospital LA

What to Know The Thin-Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut will be available from March 6 through 31, 2023

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts and Milk Jar Cookies are partners on the fundraising treat

$4.50; part of the proceeds will be donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles during the hospital's Make March Matter campaign

We're in the thick of a significant seasonal shift, when winter is still roaring but flowers are beginning to pop.

The sun is also making a showing, now and then, but clouds continue to dominate the sky.

And deciding if we want some rib-sticking food or a lighter snack? The February/March stretch has us thinking in both directions.

But we can all agree that this time of year is most definitely, and indubitably, Thin Mint Season, which may be the most scrumptious stretch of the calendar.

You may have already enjoyed a sleeve or four or ten of these legendary Girl Scouts sweets — the cookie-selling season launched in the middle of January — but there will be a different take on the treats later in March.

For Trejos Coffee & Donuts and Milk Jar Cookies are teaming up on a new doughnut that finds its moxie from the minty ways of this iconic favorite.

Meet the Thin-Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut, which will be available at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood from March 6 through 31, 2023.

But making this confection, which is priced at $4.50, even sweeter?

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Make March Matter campaign, a month-long Children's Hospital Los Angeles fundraiser.

As for what this temptation offers? The fanciful doughnut features "dark chocolate Abuelita glaze, topped with Milk Jar’s Mint Chocolate Cookie crumble, and drizzled with chocolate peppermint."

So while it draws delightful inspiration from the Thin-Mint-iest time of year, the team is including its own peppermint-perfect ingredients, all to make a singularly sprightly snack.

"I am beyond excited to be collaborating with Danny Trejo and the whole Trejo's Coffee and Donuts team," says Milk Jar Owner Courtney Cowan.

"Their work in the LA community and delicious donuts make for a perfect fit for not only our cookies but our mission to spread joy. We hope everyone enjoys our Thin Mint Abuelita Glaze Donut and we cannot wait to see where this collaboration goes."

The collaboration, by the by, is playing a part in Regarding: Her's 10 Days Festival, too.