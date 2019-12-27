This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’

By Alysia Gray Painter

Seeing something you're familiar with, but only truly know from television, can make you long for a more immediate, in-depth experience. You can find just such an experience on the morning of Monday, Dec. 30 or Tuesday, Dec. 31 when Pasadena Walking Tours leads guests along the very beginning of the Rose Parade route during its info-packed New Year's in Pasadena tour.<br><br>There'll be plenty of tournament details shared during the two-hour tour, which costs $20 for guests ages 13 and over. The start time? It's 10 a.m., and you'll meet at Singer Park in Pasadena, while Castle Green will serve as the informative excursion's end point. Need more must-knows? Find them here.

Pasadena Walking Tours
Know the story behind the Tournament House, and why the Rose Parade volunteers are always decked out in white suits? The tour will reveal behind-the-scenes tales of the tourney and its inner workings.
Pasadena Walking Tours
Pasadena is a city that treasures its history, and the tour will delve into long-ago facts along the way.
Pasadena Walking Tours
Need a little Rose Bowl 411? The tour will delve into the game as well as the parade.
EMPTY_CAPTION"Do you know how many flowers are featured on an average float?" Impress your family and friends on New Year's morning with all that you learn as you toodle along Orange Grove Boulevard and other areas of the Crown City. New Year's in Pasadena is scheduled for Dec. 30 and 31, with a start time of 10 in the morning.

