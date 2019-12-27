This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’

Seeing something you're familiar with, but only truly know from television, can make you long for a more immediate, in-depth experience. You can find just such an experience on the morning of Monday, Dec. 30 or Tuesday, Dec. 31 when Pasadena Walking Tours leads guests along the very beginning of the Rose Parade route during its info-packed New Year's in Pasadena tour.<br><br>There'll be plenty of tournament details shared during the two-hour tour, which costs $20 for guests ages 13 and over. The start time? It's 10 a.m., and you'll meet at Singer Park in Pasadena, while Castle Green will serve as the informative excursion's end point. Need more must-knows? Find them here.