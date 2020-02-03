This Week: Free ‘Must Love Dogs’ Mixer

Must Love Dogs: Finding a potential sweetheart that groks to the fact that your furry peanut gets the lion's share of the couch, pretty much whenever he wants it? That can be tricky, unless you find your way to a party that's all about singles chatting and pups cuddling. Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista will host just such a soiree on Feb. 6, and there shall be vendors, sips (Tito's Vodka is a partner), and more. The dating app Dig is behind the fun, and, yep, your pup is invited, too.

A Night of Disney History and Character: So you're a Mickey fan, through and through, and can describe all of the "Silly Symphonies," and know just how every classic Disneyland ride came about. You're likely stoked for the upcoming archives exhibit headed to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana in March 2020, but MiceChat, the mondo Disney fan nexus, has an early treat in store: An evening devoted to insider stories with some true Disney pros. Get behind-the-scenes-y yarns on Feb. 7 at the museum. And yes: This is the night before the famous Gumball Rally at Disneyland, so you may be in that neck of the woods anyway. Best snag your ticket soon.

Beyond Meat + Carl's Jr. Giveaway: Finding a filling freebie on a Monday? It can be pretty excellent, all told. And if you're seeking out something that's not meat, but is "meaty" in character, find your way to a Carl's Jr. on Monday, Feb. 3. There's a big giveaway happening, and here's the deal: Buy a drink and say "Beyond the Game" to score a free Beyond Meat item from the menu. That drink? It can be a soft drink or coffee or cold brew. Eager to know more on this Meatless Monday? Click.

Free Kidspace Evening: Our afternoons seem longer now, if still chilly, and we're looking for more diversions as the sunlight lingers. One of the sweetest, if you've got a curious tot who is forever eager to have an adventure? The pay-nothing, once-a-month Kidspace nights, those culture-fun happenings that always fall on the first Tuesday of the month. In February 2020, that Tuesday is Feb. 4, and the Free Family Night hours are from 4 to 8 o'clock. If you'd love to take in a performance by the Lineage Dance Company, do be at the Pasadena educational space by 6 p.m.

Free Natural History Museum admission: So you just can't wait for the March return of First Fridays, the music-discussion-science-everything extravaganza from NHMLA? It's on the way, so hold your horses (or dinosaurs, if you prefer). There is a way, though, to connect now with the Exposition Park destination o' history and ideas, and to do so for free: By visiting on the first Tuesday of the month. In February 2020? That's Feb. 4, oh rawr. Dino devotees, stomp this way for more information.