This Week: Philippe’s Free Chili Day

Free Chili Day: Cuisine-oriented traditions, the tried-and-true must-dos that return, with punctuality, during the same week each year? Fans love them, like they love the famous French Dips at Philippe the Original. Stop by the historic eatery on Tuesday, Jan. 28, be one of the first 500 people in live, purchase a French Dip, and enjoy a complimentary cup of Dolores chili, which will complement that Dip. Details on times and such? Chomp chomp.

Rose Parade Volunteering: So you've spent just about every New Year's Day taking in the Tournament of Roses on television, all while wondering what it must be like to be a White Suiter? Those beloved, super-spiffy, can-do volunteers that help the whole flowery festivity run as smoothly as a float slowly rounding a corner? There are a pair of informational meetings ahead at the Tournament House in Pasadena, with the first one happening on Jan. 30. There are a few must-knows before you go, so start here.

"Sunset Boulevard" in Hollywood: There are plenty of movies about Tinseltown's capricious ways, but there are few pictures as tangy and topical as this timeless treat. And, yes, even 70 years later, the story of star Norma Desmond and trying-hard screenwriter Joe Gillis feels topical, and trenchant, and required watching for all silver-screen strivers. But "required" isn't a bad thing; see it and delight in it, at a 70th anniversary screening, at the TCL Chinese 6 on Jan. 27.

Music in the Chinese Garden: Will the very final days of January 2020 deliver some springlike weather? That seems to be the case, which means plenty of Southern Californians will find their way outdoors. If you find your way outdoors at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, do stop by the Garden of Flowing Fragrance for a live performance of traditional Chinese music. It's included with admission to The Huntington.

dineL.A. Restaurant Week: When a major, save-money, save-lots-of-money event stretches out over two weeks, we can grow a little hazy about the end date. But the end date for this happening, which includes prix fixe deals at over 400 SoCal eateries, eateries that represent a bevy of cuisine styles and price points, is coming up. Jan. 31, a Friday, is the final night, in fact, so don't think you can put this one into the first weekend of February. Go out, eat, and save before the 31st arrives, and support our restaurant community.