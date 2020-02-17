This Week: Temple City Camellia Festival

Temple City Camellia Festival: Birthdays that mark 75 years are big deals, and this flower-focused, small-town good time just had one of those, in 2019. Now firmly in its fourth quarter-century, this three-day party includes a carnival, entertainment, and a parade that rolls on Saturday, Feb. 22, too. Like the Rose Parade, this is one of our region's oldest flower-focused rolls, but the camellia, that wintry favorite, is the star. Find your way to the snacks and rides starting on Feb. 21.

Riverside County Fair: And speaking of midways, there's a major one currently lighting up Indio, thanks to this robust and sizable festival. You may head out for the rodeo action, or the live music, or all of those awesome fried treats, but keep in mind that this wintertime lark is also home to the National Date Festival. Have you been hankering for some summer-style recreation in winter? Here's where you find that festive spirit, through Feb. 23.

The Shamrock Shake Is Back: It may seem like McDonald's most iconic springtime sip swirls back around just around the time we're celebrating St. Patrick's Day, but here's something sweet, if this is your favorite seasonal treat: It's heading back into restaurants, nationwide, a full month ahead of the holiday. That means you'll be able to buy your minty beverage starting on Feb. 18. Oh right, and the nationwide bit? That hasn't happened for a few years now. It's all in honor of the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary.

Free Costume Exhibit: So you've been catching up on the winners from the Academy Awards, those films you meant to see months ago but now must, if you want to catch them on the big screen, in all of their cinematic glory. But there's some cinematic glory that's related to the recent Oscar winners and nominees going on at FIDM in DTLA, and it involves 100+ costumes from several 2019 films, on display. Ahh/ohh over them, Tuesday through Saturday, through March 21.

Presidents Day at the Nixon Library: Where can you see all four presidents from Mount Rushmore, in person, and even have your picture taken with them, too, if you like? At this annual Presidents Day happening, which will again sound the fife and drums at the Yorba Linda landmark. Even if you miss your free slice of pie (the first 1,000 people receive one), admission is half-priced all day long on Feb. 17.