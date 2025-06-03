Tickets to the Colorado Street Bridge fest — no cars allowed — are now available

What to Know 2025 Bridge Party

Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena

Saturday, July 19

6 to 11 p.m.

The landmark bridge will close to traffic for the evening; food booths, beverage stands, and live music will line the celebrated span

$30 and up; children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free

The popular party is presented by Pasadena Heritage and happens every other year

Try to locate a Pasadena postcard that is missing the Colorado Street Bridge, just try.

Well... you probably can, given the fabulous fact that the historical city is atmospherically awash in lovely landmarks, from Rose Bowl Stadium to its stately City Hall.

But the curved span that sits near the Crown City's western border is one of its central players, a spectacular superstar that has graced postcards, travel magazines, and the silver screen for well over a century.

Not to mention, of course, serving as a handy thoroughfare for autos and pedestrians making their way across the expansive Arroyo Seco.

Camille Stemmons/Pasadena Heritage Camille Stemmons/Pasadena Heritage

It's time again to honor this incredible icon, something that the bridge-loving people at Pasadena Heritage step up to do every other year.

We just happen to be in one of those years, which means the popular Bridge Party is drawing delightfully near. It's always a summer affair, one that makes the most of the Golden Hour and the joy of a warmer evening, two things that seem more special when experienced on the bridge.

The 2025 date is July 19, a Saturday, and the bridge-y bliss kicks off at 6 o'clock.

The date announcement was made earlier in the year, but tickets just became available for purchase June 2. Admission to the party starts at $30, if you're a Pasadena Heritage member, but there's a non-member ticket, too.

The whole "closed to cars" part of the party is a major draw, but so is the live music, the food trucks, and the beverage stations; the eats and drinks are separate from your ticket, keep in mind.

There will be cars, but they'll be on display, including some Waymo vehicles; activities for kids will also pop-up near the bridge.

Enjoying a hot dog or a glass of wine is an ideal way to savor the night, but many people make the most of the evening and the rare opportunity to saunter down the center of the bridge a few times.

The views are sweeping, from the San Gabriel Mountains down the arroyo, and those gorgeous glowing lamps lining the bridge only add to the above-it-all event's atmospheric allure.

As does the fact that you can only enjoy this particular experience for five hours every two years.