Tickets for the Spooky Swap Meet, a Half-o-Ween tradition, are on sale

What to Know Spooky Swap Meet at Heritage Square Museum

April 26 through 28, 2024

$19 general admission; a Friday "Ghost Getter" VIP option is available

Halloween may still be eight eerie months away but Half-o-Ween?

The scary spring occasion is just two months from not-so-frightful February, meaning fans of phantoms and monsters and such are beginning to playfully plot and plan.

And plan, they shall, just what they'll be doing around late April, and the start of May, when Half-o-Ween is celebrated. (Yep, the "half" part of the catchy name signifies that the halfway point between Halloweens.)

The Spooky Swap Meet has creatively carved out a place in the local Half-o-Ween scene, delivering a weekend-long delight that brims with quirky crafters specializing in eerie artworks, wicked wearables, and a cavalcade of goodies that are gleefully ghosty.

Now tickets have magically materialized for the 2024 event, much like a shrouded figure might emerge from a thick wall of fog, allowing Half-o-Weeners to secure their spot for the offbeat April event.

The 2024 dates? Look to the final weekend in April, and decide if you'd like to be one of the first ghosties in the gate, which is the VIP option, or if you plan to float by later in the weekend.

And we do mean "gate": The Spooky Swap Meet takes place at the hallowed and handsome Heritage Square Museum, just off the Arroyo Parkway, a picturesque location with an elegant gated entrance and authentic Victorian abodes.

Other happenings during the shop-around spectacular include trick-or-treating, fortune-telling, and opportunities to don a Halloween-ready costume and take monstrously memorable photos among the dastard decorations.

While the Spooky Swap Meet may be a staple on the Half-o-Ween scene, you just might come across a scary flick at your local arthouse or a strange pop-up at a gallery you love.

Just keep the peepers peeled over the final week of April or the beginning of May, a time for Halloweenies to briefly, but buoyantly, scare-lebrate their favorite holiday.