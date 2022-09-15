Tickets Go on Sale for Two Glow-Filled Fests at Descanso Gardens

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

"Carved" glimmers from Oct. 7 through 31; tickets start at $32 for non-members

"Enchanted Forest of Light" shines from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023; tickets start at $34 for non-members

Oh, we do love the spring, with its soft ways and its budding plants and all of the buzzing insects and those foggy mornings.

And summer? Well, that's a blast, sometimes literally, if the heat factor grows too fiery.

But those seasons, as sweet as they can be, are frequently found lacking in two important, ethereal, and spirit-raising areas: shimmering and glimmering.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fall, however, is an absolute pro at both shimmer and glimmer, and wintertime, at least around the holidays? You're going to encounter all sorts of illuminated sights, the sort of after-dark delights that feel positively incandescent.

For it is when the nights grow longer that the shimmer-glimmer industry truly comes to the festive fore.

And one of the bastions of bulb-based beauty? It's Descanso Gardens, a leafy and lovely location that puts on not one but two shimmer-glimmer gatherings during a short but wondrous window.

That window opens on Oct. 7 when "Carved," the large-scale pumpkin-palooza, returns to the La Cañada Flintridge destination. Tickets for the general public went on sale on Sept. 15, priced at $32 to $38 for non-members.

Something new in '22? Look for UV "black light" experiences to add an aura to the outdoor spaces as well as merry muertos holding court around the Amphitheater area.

Of course, an atmospheric autumn event will often glimmer and shimmer all the way through Halloween, and "Carved" is no exception: The final night is Oct. 31.

But soon after the pumpkins roll away, a holiday happening of illuminated largeness will weave its yuletide glamor through the gardens: It's "Enchanted Forest of Light," Which opens for a lengthy run on Nov. 20.

We say "lengthy" because it will shimmer and glimmer into the new year, with a closing date of Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for this late-fall-into-early-winter treat became available to non-members on Sept. 15, and run $34 to $40.

Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.

Here's something to consider before you purchase: Weekends do fill up fast, as to dates that are closer to Halloween and the holidays.

So if you've got your heart set on some Saturday-style shimmer, either of the pumpkin-magical variety or the displays that add oomph to December? Best book your entry soon.