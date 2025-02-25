Art and Culture

Prepare to ‘step aboard' the Titanic via a new VR experience

Tickets are now on sale for "Titanic: A Voyage Through Time," opening at the Beverly Center.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Titanic: A Voyage Through Time"
  • Beverly Center
  • The limited-time experience opens March 27
  • $24.36 and up
  • Ages 8 and up
  • The experience lasts around 45 minutes

We remember certain cinematic settings from the films we've enjoyed like we just viewed them yesterday, and describing them in detail?

Recalling what first thrilled us about the set is fairly effortless, especially when a poignant or meaningful scene has become especially important to you.

For many people, the gleaming Grand Staircase seen in the 1997 hit film "Titanic" still lingers at the edges of their thoughts.

The intricate set piece was inspired by stairs seen on the real ocean-liner, a legendary vessel known for its sumptuous design.

But the Titanic's final chapter arrived late one cold night in April 1912, when the celebrated ship tragically struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean.

While famous films, stage plays, dozens of documentaries, and traveling exhibits that feature an assortment of artifacts recovered from the wreckage have long drawn those interested in the Titanic's story, a detailed experience will give people a chance to "step aboard" the ocean-liner through the technical wizardry of virtual reality.

Opportunities to view the well-known staircase, and other areas of the ship, will be a part of the experience.

"Titanic: A Voyage Through Time" opens at the Beverly Center in the spring of 2025. (photo: Courtesy of Fever)

"Titanic: A Voyage Through Time," an all-new offering, will be on view, for a limited time, in Los Angeles at the Beverly Center.

Musealia, a Spain-based organization that has spent "more than 25 years turning universal stories into traveling exhibitions" worked with Fever to ensure the project's accuracy; the experience-producing company is presenting the history-minded happening.

Some of the specific moments of "A Voyage Through Time" include the opportunity to "(t)ravel back to 1912 and step aboard as a passenger" and "(d)escend 3.8km beneath the ocean to explore the Titanic's wreckage as it rests today."

To learn more about this singular VR "Voyage," and to get information about tickets, visit the Fever site now.

