Tomato lovers, it's almost time to gather juicy Romas at this Moorpark farm

What to Know Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3; 6 a.m. to noon

40 cents per pound; pre-picked Romas are 70 cents per pound and must be pre-ordered

Before the great orange orbs of late September roll in, those stem-topped, seed-filled, good 'n gutty superstars that are oh-so-carvable, other fruity favorites do catch our eye.

Take the tomato, which is not nearly as big as a traditional pumpkin, though the two fruits do share a few things in common. Both are globular, yes, and tangy, sure, and they dominate our produce aisles as summer ends and fall begins.

Lucky us: Underwood Family Farms happens to be synonymous with both of these succulent staples, giving Southern Californians lots of choice as August winds down and fall approaches.

The Moorpark destination's mondo pumpkin patch opens on Sept. 23, with the Fall Harvest Festival to soon follow, but weeks ahead of these events? Roma tomatoes shall rule the agricultural wonderland.

But not for long: The chance to pick your own Romas will occur over two days just ahead of Labor Day.

The 2023 dates are Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. It's a real rise-and-shine kind of event, with the opening time set at 6 a.m., and everything is wrapped up by noon each day.

If you know the Roma-picking party, then you also know it has been an Underwood tradition for over four decades. Plenty of people return each year to gather tomatoes for canning, though many tomato mavens surely head straight home and chop them up for that night's pasta or salad.

You'll pay 40 cents for each pound of Roma tomatoes you pick (the pre-picked goodies are 70 cents per pound and you'll need to pre-order and pay ahead of time).

The fields are beyond the farm center, so "there is no admission required to enter and pick Romas."

There's more to know about showing up with your own containers, other munchables that may be available for purchase, and how to make this annual Labor Day weekend event the juiciest yet.